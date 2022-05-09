Hyundai Home Shopping Network Q1 net profit down 9.9 pct to 43.6 bln won
All News 17:12 May 09, 2022
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 43.6 billion won (US$34.3 million), down 9.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 18.2 percent on-year to 36.3 billion won. Revenue increased 0.8 percent to 539.1 billion won.
(END)
