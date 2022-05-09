TXT turns dark with new breakup-themed songs

Since its debut in 2019, the band has gained traction with its "The Dream Chapter" and "The Chaos Chapter" series albums. "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze," its second full-length album released last year, reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart. It was the only K-pop album ever to appear on the Best Album of the Year lists by British music magazine NME and Rolling Stone in the U.S. in the same year.