Hyundai to build dedicated EV plant in U.S.
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Monday it has an "imminent" plan to build a new electric vehicle plant in the United States.
Hyundai Motor has a plant in Atlanta, and its affiliate Kia Corp. has a factory in Georgia.
The South Korean carmaker didn't provide details on its dedicated U.S. EV plant, such as investment size, location and number of jobs to be created.
Hyundai may announce its investment plans in the new U.S. EV plant later this month when U.S. President Joe Biden visits Seoul.
Last month, the maker of the Sonata sedan and the Palisade SUV announced it will invest 370 billion won (US$300 million) in the Alabama plant to begin the production of environment friendly vehicles there later this year.
Hyundai said it will upgrade the plant's existing assembly lines for the production of the Santa Fe gasoline hybrid model and the all-electric Genesis GV70 SUV in October and December, respectively.
Hyundai has seven domestic plants in Korea and 11 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India, Brazil and Indonesia. Their combined capacity reaches 5.65 million vehicles.
Kia has eight domestic plants and seven overseas ones -- three in China and one each in the United States, Slovakia, Mexico and India. Their overall capacity is 3.84 million units.
