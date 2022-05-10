U.S. calls for emergency meeting of UNSC to discuss N. Korean missile launch: report
WASHINGTON, May 9 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Monday called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council this week to discuss North Korea's latest missile provocation, a news report said.
The U.S. requested the emergency meeting be held on Wednesday, the AFP reported, quoting unidentified diplomats.
The move comes after North Korea fired an apparent submarine-launched ballistic missile on Saturday (Seoul time) in its 15th missile launch of the year.
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield earlier said the U.S. will seek to hold a vote on a new UNSC resolution against North Korea it drafted earlier in the year to condemn North Korea's repeated missile provocations.
The U.S. assumed the monthlong presidency of the U.N. Security Council on May 1.
