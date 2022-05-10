Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon Suk-yeol gov't to be launched amid 'security, economic' crisis (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- To citizens' side, Yongsan era of Yoon Suk-yeol gov't opens (Kookmin Daily)
-- President Yoon Suk-yeol places top priority on 'liberal democracy, market economy, human rights' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol to take office as South Korea's 20th president, tasked with assignments for 'fairness, integration' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- In Yoon government's Yongsan era, 'citizens are real owners' (Segye Times)
-- Kim Kyou-hyun tapped as National Intelligence Service director (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 5-year term for 'fairness, common sense' begins; task for cooperation with parliament lies ahead (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Yongsan era,' national unity should be first priority (Hankyoreh)
-- Goal for a 'country where people lead good lives together' hinges on leadership of unity (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon begins presidential work at midnight at Yongsan bunker (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon gov't normalizes real estate tax regime from Day 1 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon tries for a fresh start in a new location (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon to start five-year term with JCS briefing (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon's inauguration ushers in era of Yongsan (Korea Times)
(END)
