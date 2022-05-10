(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 10)

Improving livelihoods cannot be accomplished by the new government alone. Given the nearly two-thirds of seats the Democratic Party (DP) holds in the legislature, the People Power Party (PPP) cannot pass any bills without its cooperation. National unity can never be achieved if fierce confrontation persists between the two parties, as vividly seen in the DP's unilateral passage of bills aimed at depriving the prosecution of its investigative authority once and for all. Both parties will likely engage in a more heated battle ahead of the June 1 local elections and a few by-elections for vacant seats in the legislature.