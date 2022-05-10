2004 -- Hyundai Group Chairwoman Hyun Jung-eun, who succeeded her husband Chung Mong-hun after his suicide in mid-2003, arrives in North Korea to discuss inter-Korean economic projects. During her four-day visit, Hyun met with officials from the Asia-Pacific Peace Committee, Hyundai's North Korean business partner, to exchange views on the Mount Geumgang tourism project and the construction of an industrial complex in Kaesong, a city on the border with South Korea.