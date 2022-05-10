KG Dongbusteel Q1 net profit up 144.4 pct to 68.2 bln won
All News 07:51 May 10, 2022
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- KG Dongbusteel Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 68.2 billion won (US$53.5 million), up 144.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 95.9 billion won, up 97.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 51.7 percent to 982.8 billion won.
(END)
