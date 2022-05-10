(LEAD) Geely invests in Renault's Korean unit for new car development
(ATTN: UPDATES with details throughout)
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors said Tuesday an affiliate of China's Geely Holding Group will invest in the company as part of their parent firms' agreement signed early this year to develop an environment friendly vehicle.
Geely Automobile Holdings, China's largest privately-owned automotive group, will acquire a 34.02 percent stake in Renault Korea, the South Korean unit of Renault Group said in a statement.
Renault Korea reportedly plans to issue 45.4 million shares at 5.818 won (US$4.6) per share to Geely Automobile's unit, Centurion Industries Ltd. The company didn't confirm the figures.
Renault Group is expected to spend the proceeds from the stake sale in its electrification push to catch up with rivals, such as Tesla Motors Inc. and Volkswagen.
In January, Geely Holding Group and Renault Group announced they will develop an all-new vehicle lineup of fuel-efficient hybrid electric vehicles and internal combustion engine models for the Korean market and abroad.
Geely owns Volvo Cars and a 9.7 percent stake in Daimler AG.
The new vehicles are expected to be produced at Renault Korea's sole plant in Busan, 453 kilometers south of Seoul, with volume production set to begin in 2024.
Renault currently owns an 80.04 percent stake in Renault Korea Motors, and Samsung Card, an affiliate of South Korea's largest conglomerate Samsung Group, holds a 19.9 percent stake in it.
The French carmaker will remain the majority shareholder in the Korean unit after Geely's stake investment, Renault Korea said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Justice minister nominee vows to minimize negative impact of prosecution reform laws
-
U.S. second gentleman Emhoff chosen to lead delegation to Yoon's inauguration
-
(LEAD) Lee Jae-myung declares bid for parliamentary seat in Incheon
-
BTS to be absent from Billboard Music Awards: sources
-
(2nd LD) Yoon offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
Signs of movement detected at Kaesong Industrial Complex: ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases down amid lifting of outdoor mask mandate
-
(LEAD) Yoon to take oath of office as S. Korea's new president