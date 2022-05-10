Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 May 10, 2022
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/13 Sunny 20
Incheon 23/13 Cloudy 30
Suwon 25/11 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 24/12 Sunny 20
Daejeon 25/11 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 25/07 Sunny 20
Gangneung 20/12 Sunny 20
Jeonju 24/11 Sunny 20
Gwangju 25/12 Sunny 20
Jeju 21/15 Cloudy 30
Daegu 23/11 Cloudy 10
Busan 20/14 Sunny 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
(2nd LD) Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
-
Justice minister nominee vows to minimize negative impact of prosecution reform laws
-
U.S. second gentleman Emhoff chosen to lead delegation to Yoon's inauguration
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases down amid lifting of outdoor mask mandate
-
BTS to be absent from Billboard Music Awards: sources
-
Signs of movement detected at Kaesong Industrial Complex: ministry
-
(LEAD) Moon appeals for resumption of inter-Korean dialogue in farewell speech
-
S. Korea, U.S. begin combined drills involving F-35A stealth fighters