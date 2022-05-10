Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 10, 2022

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/13 Sunny 20

Incheon 23/13 Cloudy 30

Suwon 25/11 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 24/12 Sunny 20

Daejeon 25/11 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 25/07 Sunny 20

Gangneung 20/12 Sunny 20

Jeonju 24/11 Sunny 20

Gwangju 25/12 Sunny 20

Jeju 21/15 Cloudy 30

Daegu 23/11 Cloudy 10

Busan 20/14 Sunny 20

