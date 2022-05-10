SKC Q1 net income up 47.4 pct. to 90.2 bln won
All News 09:26 May 10, 2022
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 90.2 billion won (US$70.6 million), up 47.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 57.6 percent on-year to 133 billion won. Revenue increased 50.5 percent to 1.12 trillion won.
The operating profit was 3.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
