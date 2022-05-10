(2nd LD) Man nabbed for posting bomb threat against Yoon's inauguration ceremony
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- A man his late 20s was apprehended Tuesday on charges of uploading an online posting talking about a bomb attack at the inauguration ceremony of President Yoon Suk-yeol, police said.
The suspect, whose identity has been withheld, allegedly wrote the posting on a popular community website, Bobaedream, Monday night, seeking an accomplice to detonate a grenade at the ceremony, the National Police Agency said.
He was detained at an unidentified location in the central North Chungcheong Province and was being transferred to Seoul for further investigation, officials said.
In the posting, the suspect also mentioned Yun Bong-gil, a national independence fighter who killed high-ranking Japanese officials by setting off a bomb during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.
The post, with more than 60 comments, has been deleted, according to the agency.
The case has been assigned to the Seocho Police Station for a formal investigation.
