S. Korea develops radar technology to accurately target missile warheads
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has developed a homegrown radar technology to identify and track ballistic missile warheads as part of efforts to strengthen the nation's air defense, its state-run military research agency said Tuesday.
The Agency for Defense Development (ADD) has secured the technology designed to discern warheads of hostile missiles from other non-explosive parts, such as propellants and debris created from the separation of rockets, its officials said.
"It is one of the technologies necessary for the country to conduct independent air defense operations in preparation against growing ballistic missile threats," the ADD said in a press release.
The agency acquired the technology under a development project launched in 2018.
North Korea, meanwhile, fired an apparent submarine-launched ballistic missile in waters off its east coast on Saturday in its 15th show of force this year.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Justice minister nominee vows to minimize negative impact of prosecution reform laws
-
U.S. second gentleman Emhoff chosen to lead delegation to Yoon's inauguration
-
(LEAD) Lee Jae-myung declares bid for parliamentary seat in Incheon
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases down amid lifting of outdoor mask mandate
-
BTS to be absent from Billboard Music Awards: sources
-
Signs of movement detected at Kaesong Industrial Complex: ministry
-
(LEAD) Moon appeals for resumption of inter-Korean dialogue in farewell speech
-
S. Korea, U.S. begin combined drills involving F-35A stealth fighters