Yoon pays tribute at national cemetery ahead of inauguration ceremony
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday visited Seoul National Cemetery to pay his tribute to fallen patriots before attending his inauguration ceremony.
Yoon was accompanied by his wife Kim Keon-hee and aides, including presidential chief of staff designate Kim Dae-ki, at the Seoul National Cemetery, where he laid flowers and burned incense for the national heroes.
Yoon wrote a message in the guestbook that read, "Upholding the sacrifice and the devotion of the patriotic martyrs, I will make the Republic of Korea leap forward again and a country where the people can live well together."
The formal inauguration ceremony of Yoon is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the National Assembly Plaza.
