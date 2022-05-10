Full text of President Yoon's inaugural address

Unfortunately, truth is oftentimes bent out of shape and grossly distorted due to conflicts between nations or because of animosity between different groups within society. When we choose to see only what we want to see and hear only what we want to hear; when the masses bludgeon and silence those who do not agree with them and do this through brute force – this is how anti-intellectualism gravely weakens our democracy and puts us in peril. This is what shakes our trust in democracy. When this happens, it makes it even more difficult for us to effectively resolve the many complex challenges that we collectively face.