Moon heads for retirement home after attending Yoon's inauguration ceremony
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Former President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook headed for their retirement home in the southeastern city of Yangsan Tuesday after attending the inauguration ceremony of President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Moon and Kim boarded a KTX high-speed train to head to their home in Yangsan, 420 kilometers south of Seoul, along with some of his former aides and lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party.
"I'm set free," Moon smiled as he waved to his supporters before boarding the train.
"As I promised when I became president, I went back to the rural town where we were," Moon said. "Don't be regretful about me leaving office and going back to the rural town."
Putting his arm around his wife's shoulder, the immediate ex-president said he will "live well."
About 1,000 supporters gathered at Seoul Station to greet Moon and Kim, with some waving banners reading "You Are My Eternal Super Star" and "I Love Moon Jae-in."
Moon, who left office Monday after serving a five-year term, has said he wants to be forgotten and will not get involved in politics after his retirement.
