Ssangyongc& E. swings to loss in Q1

All News 14:48 May 10, 2022

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Ssangyongc& E. Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 15.5 billion won (US$12.1 million), swinging from a profit of 19.7 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 446 million won, down 98.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 11.8 percent to 376.2 billion won.
