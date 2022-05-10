Hyundai Department Store Q1 net income up 35.1 pct. to 75.4 bln won
All News 14:48 May 10, 2022
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 75.4 billion won (US$59.2 million), up 35.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 88.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 65 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 36.8 percent to 934.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 13.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
