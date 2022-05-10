Go to Contents Go to Navigation

GS Holdings Q1 net profit up 28 pct to 748.2 bln won

All News 15:02 May 10, 2022

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 748.2 billion won (US$587 million), up 28 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 1.24 trillion won, up 75.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 63.1 percent to 6.98 trillion won.
