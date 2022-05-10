KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Shinsegae 244,500 UP 7,000
Hyosung 81,600 DN 600
LOTTE 33,500 DN 50
SGBC 68,900 0
Boryung 12,000 DN 150
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,760 UP 20
POSCO Holdings 276,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiMtr 180,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 45,550 UP 50
GCH Corp 20,050 DN 250
Nongshim 304,000 UP 5,000
LotteChilsung 185,000 DN 7,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 79,200 DN 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,000 DN 1,000
BukwangPharm 10,700 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 82,800 DN 600
NEXENTIRE 6,320 DN 30
CHONGKUNDANG 92,600 DN 1,700
KCC 345,000 DN 16,500
SKBP 85,900 DN 1,400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 81,200 DN 1,900
ShinhanGroup 41,100 DN 1,300
HyundaiEng&Const 42,500 DN 900
CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,900 DN 550
DB HiTek 66,500 UP 2,800
SamsungF&MIns 199,500 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,800 DN 150
Kogas 43,150 DN 700
DL 63,000 DN 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,650 DN 350
KIA CORP. 84,100 UP 1,500
Hanwha 28,800 DN 450
SK hynix 110,000 UP 2,500
Youngpoong 662,000 DN 9,000
LG Corp. 70,900 DN 900
SSANGYONGCNE 7,950 DN 60
POSCO CHEMICAL 126,500 DN 500
KAL 29,350 DN 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,530 DN 15
TaekwangInd 997,000 DN 4,000
(MORE)
-
