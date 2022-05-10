KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Daewoong 27,800 DN 1,200
HITEJINRO 36,550 DN 100
Yuhan 58,100 DN 300
SLCORP 26,700 UP 1,050
CJ LOGISTICS 121,500 UP 3,000
Daesang 24,050 UP 250
SKNetworks 4,740 UP 10
ORION Holdings 14,000 DN 50
DB INSURANCE 63,200 DN 1,700
SamsungElec 65,700 DN 400
NHIS 10,250 DN 150
DongwonInd 239,000 UP 4,000
SK Discovery 39,900 DN 650
LS 58,400 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES130500 DN1000
GC Corp 179,000 UP 4,500
GS E&C 39,700 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 593,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 142,500 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,930 UP 160
SKC 148,000 UP 1,000
GS Retail 25,900 DN 350
Ottogi 449,500 UP 1,000
CJ 84,100 UP 400
LX INT 37,250 DN 2,000
DongkukStlMill 17,900 DN 600
TaihanElecWire 2,130 DN 90
Hyundai M&F INS 31,000 DN 400
DOOSAN 84,900 DN 1,400
KG DONGBU STL 21,850 UP 650
MERITZ SECU 6,280 DN 110
HtlShilla 75,900 DN 700
Hanmi Science 45,000 DN 900
SamsungElecMech 160,500 0
Hanssem 67,500 UP 300
KSOE 86,800 DN 1,700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,000 DN 450
MS IND 21,300 DN 400
OCI 105,500 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 50,600 UP 950
