Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 May 10, 2022

KorZinc 551,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,680 DN 40
HyundaiMipoDock 78,900 0
IS DONGSEO 50,500 UP 500
S-Oil 107,000 DN 4,500
Hanchem 235,000 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 338,500 UP 6,500
DWS 55,700 0
S-1 67,800 DN 100
HMM 28,650 DN 750
HYUNDAI WIA 62,600 DN 700
ZINUS 63,900 DN 900
KEPCO 22,600 0
KumhoPetrochem 147,000 UP 2,000
SamsungSecu 37,950 DN 400
Mobis 199,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 55,400 DN 700
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 189,500 DN 2,500
Hanon Systems 10,900 UP 50
SK 246,500 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 27,900 DN 250
Handsome 37,000 UP 500
Asiana Airlines 19,200 UP 250
COWAY 69,700 DN 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,000 DN 1,300
IBK 11,100 DN 200
DONGSUH 25,650 UP 50
SamsungEng 26,500 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 DN 1,000
SKTelecom 59,100 UP 1,000
SNT MOTIV 45,250 UP 700
HyundaiElev 34,750 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 144,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,350 DN 450
KUMHOTIRE 4,075 DN 25
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL33450 UP1550
LOTTE TOUR 15,050 DN 450
LG Uplus 14,150 UP 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,500 DN 300
KT&G 82,600 DN 100
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!