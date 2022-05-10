KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 551,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,680 DN 40
HyundaiMipoDock 78,900 0
IS DONGSEO 50,500 UP 500
S-Oil 107,000 DN 4,500
Hanchem 235,000 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 338,500 UP 6,500
DWS 55,700 0
S-1 67,800 DN 100
HMM 28,650 DN 750
HYUNDAI WIA 62,600 DN 700
ZINUS 63,900 DN 900
KEPCO 22,600 0
KumhoPetrochem 147,000 UP 2,000
SamsungSecu 37,950 DN 400
Mobis 199,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 55,400 DN 700
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 189,500 DN 2,500
Hanon Systems 10,900 UP 50
SK 246,500 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 27,900 DN 250
Handsome 37,000 UP 500
Asiana Airlines 19,200 UP 250
COWAY 69,700 DN 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,000 DN 1,300
IBK 11,100 DN 200
DONGSUH 25,650 UP 50
SamsungEng 26,500 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 DN 1,000
SKTelecom 59,100 UP 1,000
SNT MOTIV 45,250 UP 700
HyundaiElev 34,750 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 144,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,350 DN 450
KUMHOTIRE 4,075 DN 25
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL33450 UP1550
LOTTE TOUR 15,050 DN 450
LG Uplus 14,150 UP 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,500 DN 300
KT&G 82,600 DN 100
(MORE)
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Justice minister nominee vows to minimize negative impact of prosecution reform laws
-
U.S. second gentleman Emhoff chosen to lead delegation to Yoon's inauguration
-
(LEAD) Lee Jae-myung declares bid for parliamentary seat in Incheon
-
(2nd LD) Yoon offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
BTS to be absent from Billboard Music Awards: sources
-
First lady Kim makes 1st official appearance in public after keeping low profile
-
Signs of movement detected at Kaesong Industrial Complex: ministry
-
(LEAD) Yoon to take oath of office as S. Korea's new president