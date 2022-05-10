KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 20,450 DN 500
Doosanfc 36,850 DN 1,300
LG Display 17,150 UP 200
Kangwonland 25,600 DN 150
NAVER 276,000 UP 1,000
Kakao 83,600 DN 500
NCsoft 408,000 DN 3,000
KT 36,150 UP 150
SAMSUNG CARD 33,300 UP 200
KIWOOM 88,000 DN 1,000
CheilWorldwide 25,250 DN 150
DSME 23,950 DN 250
HDSINFRA 6,580 UP 40
DWEC 6,330 DN 110
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,650 DN 650
CJ CheilJedang 401,000 UP 23,500
KEPCO KPS 38,400 DN 450
LGH&H 807,000 UP 7,000
LGCHEM 501,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 80,500 DN 4,600
PanOcean 6,780 DN 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 203,000 DN 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,950 DN 1,550
HANWHA LIFE 2,660 DN 110
AMOREPACIFIC 167,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,500 0
LGELECTRONICS 111,500 DN 1,500
Celltrion 162,000 DN 3,000
TKG Huchems 22,200 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 169,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,100 UP 2,300
KIH 68,600 DN 1,300
GS 47,350 DN 1,100
CJ CGV 26,550 DN 300
LIG Nex1 82,800 DN 1,100
Fila Holdings 30,700 UP 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 57,000 UP 100
SK Innovation 201,000 DN 3,500
FOOSUNG 19,000 UP 250
emart 124,000 DN 2,000
(MORE)
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Justice minister nominee vows to minimize negative impact of prosecution reform laws
-
U.S. second gentleman Emhoff chosen to lead delegation to Yoon's inauguration
-
(LEAD) Lee Jae-myung declares bid for parliamentary seat in Incheon
-
(2nd LD) Yoon offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
First lady Kim makes 1st official appearance in public after keeping low profile
-
BTS to be absent from Billboard Music Awards: sources
-
Signs of movement detected at Kaesong Industrial Complex: ministry
-
(LEAD) Yoon to take oath of office as S. Korea's new president