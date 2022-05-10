KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 29,550 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 58,000 DN 900
Hansae 25,300 UP 350
Youngone Corp 45,950 UP 600
CSWIND 51,900 DN 600
GKL 14,000 DN 150
KOLON IND 65,300 UP 100
HanmiPharm 294,500 UP 4,500
Meritz Financial 33,950 DN 900
BNK Financial Group 7,770 DN 100
MANDO 53,400 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 798,000 0
HDC-OP 14,250 DN 200
COSMAX 78,500 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 40,100 DN 1,200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,900 DN 250
Netmarble 88,400 DN 300
KRAFTON 245,000 DN 6,500
HD HYUNDAI 59,100 DN 100
ORION 88,200 DN 700
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,600 UP 150
BGF Retail 187,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 117,000 DN 5,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY327 50 DN400
KOLMAR KOREA 42,600 DN 750
HYOSUNG TNC 384,500 DN 8,500
PIAM 45,450 UP 300
HANJINKAL 55,000 DN 400
CUCKOO 18,100 UP 150
DoubleUGames 46,450 0
KakaoBank 40,050 DN 850
HYBE 230,500 DN 5,000
SK ie technology 114,000 DN 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,950 DN 350
LG Energy Solution 393,500 DN 500
DL E&C 52,700 DN 400
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 475,000 UP 500
kakaopay 91,900 DN 1,900
SKSQUARE 46,200 UP 350
SKBS 119,500 DN 3,500
(END)
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
Justice minister nominee vows to minimize negative impact of prosecution reform laws
U.S. second gentleman Emhoff chosen to lead delegation to Yoon's inauguration
(LEAD) Lee Jae-myung declares bid for parliamentary seat in Incheon
(2nd LD) Yoon offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
First lady Kim makes 1st official appearance in public after keeping low profile
BTS to be absent from Billboard Music Awards: sources
Signs of movement detected at Kaesong Industrial Complex: ministry
(LEAD) Yoon to take oath of office as S. Korea's new president