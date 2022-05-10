Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea hopes for Hong Kong's continued stability after election

All News 16:51 May 10, 2022

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea expressed hope Tuesday for the continued stability and development of Hong Kong in response to the election of the city's new leader earlier this week.

John Lee, Hong Kong's former security chief, was chosen Sunday to succeed Carrie Lam as the city's next chief executive.

The government hopes Hong Kong, which is an "important" region with close people-to-peple and economic ties with South Korea, will "maintain stability and development in the future as it has done so far, with basic rights and freedom guaranteed," while actually enjoying a high degree of autonomy under "one country, two systems" in accordance with international accords and domestic law, Choi Young-sam, spokesman for Seoul's foreign ministry, said during a press briefing.

A sign for Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is shown at the entrance of its building in central Seoul in this file photo taken March 30, 2022. (Yonhap)

