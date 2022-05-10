S. Korea hopes for Hong Kong's continued stability after election

The government hopes Hong Kong, which is an "important" region with close people-to-peple and economic ties with South Korea, will "maintain stability and development in the future as it has done so far, with basic rights and freedom guaranteed," while actually enjoying a high degree of autonomy under "one country, two systems" in accordance with international accords and domestic law, Choi Young-sam, spokesman for Seoul's foreign ministry, said during a press briefing.

