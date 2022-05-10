Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon formally appoints 7 ministers

All News 15:53 May 10, 2022

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol formally appointed seven ministers on Tuesday on his first day in office.

Yoon also signed a form requesting parliamentary confirmation of Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo, his office said.

The seven ministers whose nominations were approved by the National Assembly are Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, Science Minister Lee Jong-ho, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, Environment Minister Han Wha-jin, Labor Minister Lee Jeong-sik, Agriculture Minister Chung Hwang-keun and Oceans Minister Cho Seung-hwan.

Yoon also signed off the appointments of his chief of staff Kim Dae-ki, all five senior presidential secretaries, National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han, Presidential Security Service chief Kim Yong-hyun and all vice ministers.

President Yoon Suk-yeol signs his first bill at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, on May 10, 2022. (Yonhap)

