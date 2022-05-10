S. Korea voices deep concern about deadly terrorist attack in Egypt
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea expressed deep concern Tuesday over last week's deadly terrorist attack in northeastern Egypt that reportedly killed at least 11 people and wounded five others.
"(South Korea) expresses deep concern over the terrorist attack in the north of the Sinai Peninsula on May 7, and extends our deepest sympathy to the victims, their bereaved families, Egyptian people, and their government," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
It stressed that terrorism cannot be justified for any reason and reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to proactively joining international efforts to build peace and stability in the region.
On Saturday, an armed group attacked a water pumping station near the Suez Canal, with the Islamic State, a militant group, reportedly claiming responsibility.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Justice minister nominee vows to minimize negative impact of prosecution reform laws
-
U.S. second gentleman Emhoff chosen to lead delegation to Yoon's inauguration
-
(LEAD) Lee Jae-myung declares bid for parliamentary seat in Incheon
-
(2nd LD) Yoon offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
First lady Kim makes 1st official appearance in public after keeping low profile
-
BTS to be absent from Billboard Music Awards: sources
-
Signs of movement detected at Kaesong Industrial Complex: ministry
-
(LEAD) Yoon to take oath of office as S. Korea's new president