Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CS Wind swings to red in Q1

All News 16:28 May 10, 2022

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- CS Wind Corp. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 4.7 billion won (US$3.7 million), swinging from a profit of 28.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 73.2 percent on-year to 8.5 billion won. Revenue increased 27.9 percent to 309.8 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!