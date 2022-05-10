CS Wind swings to red in Q1
All News 16:28 May 10, 2022
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- CS Wind Corp. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 4.7 billion won (US$3.7 million), swinging from a profit of 28.1 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 73.2 percent on-year to 8.5 billion won. Revenue increased 27.9 percent to 309.8 billion won.
(END)
