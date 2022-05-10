Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KEPCO E&C swings to red in Q1

All News 16:29 May 10, 2022

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Engineering & Construction Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 1.7 billion won (US$1.3 million), turning from a profit of 1.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 4.5 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 15.4 percent to 92.9 billion won.
