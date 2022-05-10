S. Korea requests U.N. Security Council meeting on N. Korea's missile testing
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) this week, along with the United States and Japan, to discuss North Korea's recent ballistic missile tests, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
South Korea plans to participate in the session to be held in New York on Wednesday (local time) as a country directly involved in the issue, a ministry official told reporters on the customary condition of anonymity. South Korea currently is not a member of the U.N. Security Council.
Under the UNSC's Provisional Rules of Procedure, non-member countries can be invited to participate in certain circumstances, though they are not allowed to cast a vote.
North Korea fired an apparent submarine-launched ballistic missile Saturday in its 15th show of force this year, just three days after it fired what is believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
