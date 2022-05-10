S. Korean Bond Yields on May 10, 2022
All News 16:37 May 10, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.981 1.989 -0.8
2-year TB 2.852 2.873 -2.1
3-year TB 3.046 3.062 -1.6
10-year TB 3.403 3.414 -1.1
2-year MSB 2.889 2.916 -2.7
3-year CB (AA-) 3.783 3.800 -1.7
91-day CD 1.720 1.720 0.0
(END)
