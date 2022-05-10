Xi invites Yoon to visit China at convenient time
All News 19:29 May 10, 2022
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping invited President Yoon Suk-yeol to visit China at a mutually convenient time, a Chinese official said Tuesday.
Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan extended the invitation during a meeting with Yoon after attending Yoon's inauguration ceremony earlier in the day.
"President Xi Jinping welcomes and invites the president to visit China at a mutually convenient time," he said through an interpreter.
