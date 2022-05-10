U.S. Forces Korea congratulates Yoon on his inauguration
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) congratulated new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on his inauguration, stressing its commitment to maintaining "fight tonight" readiness against "any threat or adversary."
In a Facebook post, the USFK issued the message as the South and the United States are stepping up defense cooperation amid concerns about the possibility of a North Korean nuclear test.
"Congratulations on officially becoming the 20th President of the Republic of Korea, Pres. Yoon Suk-yeol!," the USFK wrote.
"We remain committed to providing a robust combined defensive posture and maintaining a high level of 'fight tonight' readiness to fulfill our obligation to protect and defend the ROK against any threat or adversary," it added.
ROK stands for South Korea's official name, Republic of Korea.
Earlier in the day, Yoon described the South Korea-U.S. alliance as a "linchpin" of regional peace and prosperity as he met with U.S. second gentleman Douglas Emhoff and other members of a U.S. delegation that attended his inauguration ceremony.
