Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon vows to rebuild people's nation grounded in freedom (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon vows to rebuild nation truly owned by people (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon pledges to rebuild nation of expanded freedom, rapid growth (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon vows freedom, growth, nation owned by people (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon vows to rebuild nation based on free democracy, market economy (Segye Times)
-- Yoon vows to expand people's freedom via prosperity, peace (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon promises to build nation truly owned by people (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon prioritizes freedom, growth without message on national unity (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon vows to rebuild nation truly owned by people (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon vows to build nation with upright freedom, science-driven growth (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon vows to rebuild nation of free democracy, market economy (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon Suk-yeol becomes Korea's 20th president (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon stresses freedom, growth at inauguration (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon vows to rebuild nation by defending 'value of freedom' (Korea Times)
Full text of President Yoon's inaugural address