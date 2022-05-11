Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon vows to rebuild people's nation grounded in freedom (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon vows to rebuild nation truly owned by people (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon pledges to rebuild nation of expanded freedom, rapid growth (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon vows freedom, growth, nation owned by people (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon vows to rebuild nation based on free democracy, market economy (Segye Times)

-- Yoon vows to expand people's freedom via prosperity, peace (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon promises to build nation truly owned by people (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon prioritizes freedom, growth without message on national unity (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon vows to rebuild nation truly owned by people (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon vows to build nation with upright freedom, science-driven growth (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon vows to rebuild nation of free democracy, market economy (Korea Economic Daily)

