(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 11)

The new president's argument for freedom was quite impressive. When all members of our society become free citizens, we can achieve economic prosperity and affluence, he claimed. Yoon went on to argue that all members of society must get a fair access to basic economic resources, education and culture — instead of being chained to the winner-take-all system — and abide by fair rules at the same time. His remarks translate into a progressive interpretation of freedom. Yoon also underscored the importance of science, technology and innovation in achieving rapid growth again, but unfortunately he skipped any details on how.