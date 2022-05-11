Doubleugames Q1 net profit down 16.5 pct to 33.2 bln won
All News 07:37 May 11, 2022
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Doubleugames Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 33.2 billion won (US$26 million), down 16.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 42.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 50.4 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 8.5 percent to 149.9 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Justice minister nominee vows to minimize negative impact of prosecution reform laws
-
U.S. second gentleman Emhoff chosen to lead delegation to Yoon's inauguration
-
(LEAD) Lee Jae-myung declares bid for parliamentary seat in Incheon
-
First lady Kim makes 1st official appearance in public after keeping low profile
-
(2nd LD) Yoon offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
(4th LD) Yoon champions freedom, offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
N. Korean leader sends 'Victory Day' message to Putin
-
Full text of President Yoon's inaugural address