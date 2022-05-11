Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doubleugames Q1 net profit down 16.5 pct to 33.2 bln won

07:37 May 11, 2022

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Doubleugames Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 33.2 billion won (US$26 million), down 16.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 42.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 50.4 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 8.5 percent to 149.9 billion won.
