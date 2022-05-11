Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:09 May 11, 2022

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/15 Cloudy 20

Incheon 20/14 Cloudy 20

Suwon 23/13 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 25/15 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 26/13 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 25/12 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 23/13 Sunny 20

Jeonju 25/14 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 27/14 Cloudy 30

Jeju 22/17 Rain 60

Daegu 27/13 Cloudy 30

Busan 22/14 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!