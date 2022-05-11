Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:09 May 11, 2022
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/15 Cloudy 20
Incheon 20/14 Cloudy 20
Suwon 23/13 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 25/15 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 26/13 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 25/12 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 23/13 Sunny 20
Jeonju 25/14 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 27/14 Cloudy 30
Jeju 22/17 Rain 60
Daegu 27/13 Cloudy 30
Busan 22/14 Cloudy 20
(END)
