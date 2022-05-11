Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's exports up 28.7 pct in first 10 days of May

All News 09:04 May 11, 2022

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 28.7 percent in the first 10 days of May from a year earlier on the back of demand for chips and petroleum products, customs data showed Wednesday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$16.1 billion in the May 1-10 period, compared with $12.5 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

This file photo, taken April 21, 2022, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

#exports #trade deficit #energy prices
