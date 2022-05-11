S. Korea to offer $13.8 mln in humanitarian aid for Syrian refugees
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to provide US$13.8 million worth of humanitarian aid for Syrian refugees and two neighboring nations hosting them, according to Seoul's foreign ministry Wednesday.
The government unveiled the plan for displaced Syrians as well as Jordan and Lebanon during the sixth donor conference on the future of Syria and the region held in Brussels the previous day. It was co-hosted by the European Union and the United Nations, according to the ministry.
The aid package will focus on supplies of essential items and the provision of basic service, including health care, food, water and sanitation, and fund long-term projects aimed at rebuilding local communities, it said.
