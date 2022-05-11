Hanon Systems Q1 net income down 62.9 pct. to 22.3 bln won
All News 13:49 May 11, 2022
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 22.3 billion won (US$17.5 million), down 62.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 30.5 billion won, down 67.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 5.9 percent to 1.98 trillion won.
The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 24 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
First lady Kim makes 1st official appearance in public after keeping low profile
-
(4th LD) Yoon champions freedom, offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(LEAD) Moon arrives at retirement home after attending Yoon's inauguration ceremony
-
(LEAD) Thousands visit Cheong Wa Dae on 1st day of full public opening