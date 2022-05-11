Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday tapped Kim Kyou-hyun, a former deputy national security adviser and career diplomat, for his first spy chief, his office said.
Kim was named director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), while Kweon Chun-taek, a former NIS official and diplomat, was chosen as his deputy.
Kim entered the foreign service in 1980 and worked in various posts dealing with the United States before being appointed first vice foreign minister and first deputy national security adviser, and then doubling as senior presidential secretary for foreign affairs and second deputy national security adviser under former President Park Geun-hye.
He was investigated by prosecutors for allegedly doctoring documents on Cheong Wa Dae's response to a deadly ferry sinking in 2014 but was not punished.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First lady Kim makes 1st official appearance in public after keeping low profile
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(4th LD) Yoon champions freedom, offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
(LEAD) Moon arrives at retirement home after attending Yoon's inauguration ceremony
-
(LEAD) Thousands visit Cheong Wa Dae on 1st day of full public opening