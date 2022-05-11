KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
NEXENTIRE 6,300 DN 20
CHONGKUNDANG 92,000 DN 600
KCC 340,000 DN 5,000
SKBP 87,000 UP 1,100
DongwonInd 236,000 DN 3,000
SK Discovery 39,200 DN 700
LS 59,200 UP 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES125000 DN5500
GC Corp 176,000 DN 3,000
GS E&C 39,350 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 584,000 DN 9,000
KPIC 146,500 UP 4,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,740 DN 190
SKC 148,000 0
NHIS 10,150 DN 100
DB INSURANCE 61,500 DN 1,700
SamsungElec 65,700 0
GS Retail 25,900 0
Ottogi 450,500 UP 1,000
SK hynix 110,500 UP 500
Youngpoong 636,000 DN 26,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,100 DN 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,700 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 196,000 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,900 UP 100
Kogas 43,000 DN 150
Hanwha 28,300 DN 500
DB HiTek 68,000 UP 1,500
CJ 84,500 UP 400
MERITZ SECU 5,910 DN 370
HtlShilla 76,100 UP 200
Hanmi Science 44,950 DN 50
SamsungElecMech 160,000 DN 500
Hanssem 67,500 0
KSOE 86,200 DN 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,950 DN 50
MS IND 21,000 DN 300
OCI 106,000 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 49,700 DN 900
KorZinc 538,000 DN 13,000
(MORE)
