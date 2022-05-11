KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,580 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 79,100 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 21,200 DN 650
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 191,500 UP 2,000
HMM 29,700 UP 1,050
HYUNDAI WIA 63,000 UP 400
LG Innotek 341,000 UP 2,500
KumhoPetrochem 147,000 0
S-Oil 106,000 DN 1,000
S-1 69,900 UP 2,100
IS DONGSEO 48,500 DN 2,000
Mobis 198,500 DN 500
ZINUS 63,700 DN 200
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,600 DN 2,800
Hanchem 236,000 UP 1,000
DWS 56,400 UP 700
KEPCO 22,100 DN 500
SKTelecom 59,600 UP 500
SNT MOTIV 44,650 DN 600
HyundaiElev 34,450 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 96,800 UP 3,800
SAMSUNG SDS 143,000 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,150 DN 2,200
KUMHOTIRE 4,090 UP 15
IBK 10,900 DN 200
Hanon Systems 10,900 0
SK 244,000 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 28,750 UP 850
Handsome 39,100 UP 2,100
Asiana Airlines 19,100 DN 100
COWAY 71,300 UP 1,600
DONGSUH 25,950 UP 300
SamsungSecu 37,600 DN 350
SAMSUNG CARD 32,900 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 25,150 DN 100
KT 35,450 DN 700
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL33000 DN450
LOTTE TOUR 15,250 UP 200
LG Uplus 13,900 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,400 DN 100
First lady Kim makes 1st official appearance in public after keeping low profile
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
(4th LD) Yoon champions freedom, offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
(LEAD) Moon arrives at retirement home after attending Yoon's inauguration ceremony
S. Korea reports 1st suspected case of acute child hepatitis of unknown origin