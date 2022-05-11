SamsungHvyInd 5,580 DN 100

HyundaiMipoDock 79,100 UP 200

KG DONGBU STL 21,200 DN 650

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 191,500 UP 2,000

HMM 29,700 UP 1,050

HYUNDAI WIA 63,000 UP 400

LG Innotek 341,000 UP 2,500

KumhoPetrochem 147,000 0

S-Oil 106,000 DN 1,000

S-1 69,900 UP 2,100

IS DONGSEO 48,500 DN 2,000

Mobis 198,500 DN 500

ZINUS 63,700 DN 200

HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,600 DN 2,800

Hanchem 236,000 UP 1,000

DWS 56,400 UP 700

KEPCO 22,100 DN 500

SKTelecom 59,600 UP 500

SNT MOTIV 44,650 DN 600

HyundaiElev 34,450 DN 300

LOTTE SHOPPING 96,800 UP 3,800

SAMSUNG SDS 143,000 DN 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 46,150 DN 2,200

KUMHOTIRE 4,090 UP 15

IBK 10,900 DN 200

Hanon Systems 10,900 0

SK 244,000 DN 2,500

ShinpoongPharm 28,750 UP 850

Handsome 39,100 UP 2,100

Asiana Airlines 19,100 DN 100

COWAY 71,300 UP 1,600

DONGSUH 25,950 UP 300

SamsungSecu 37,600 DN 350

SAMSUNG CARD 32,900 DN 400

CheilWorldwide 25,150 DN 100

KT 35,450 DN 700

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL33000 DN450

LOTTE TOUR 15,250 UP 200

LG Uplus 13,900 DN 250

SAMSUNG LIFE 63,400 DN 100

(MORE)