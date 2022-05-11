S. Korean anti-doping expert joins IOC's main educational institution

Park, 42, has a Ph.D. in sport medicine and science from Kyung Hee University and is an adjunct professor at Ewha Womans University, where she earned her bachelor's and master's degrees. Park has served as the anti-doping manager for a number of international sporting competitions held in South Korea: the 2011 World Championships in Athletics in Daegu, the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, the 2015 World University Games in Gwangju, the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang and the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju.