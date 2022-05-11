TXT wins its first mln seller with new EP
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- The latest album from K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) has sold over a million copies for the first time in its three-year career, the group's agency said Wednesday.
TXT's fourth EP "minisode 2: Thursday's Child" has sold 1.07 million copies in just two days after its release Monday, Big Hit Music said, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local albums sales tracker.
It became the first million-selling album from the band since its debut in March 2019.
Depicting what happens after stories in the band's "The Dream Chapter" and "The Chaos Chapter" series albums, the new EP is about a boy who is overtaken by a whirlwind of emotions, such as rage and loss, after experiencing the first breakup of his life.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First lady Kim makes 1st official appearance in public after keeping low profile
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(4th LD) Yoon champions freedom, offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
(LEAD) Moon arrives at retirement home after attending Yoon's inauguration ceremony
-
S. Korea reports 1st suspected case of acute child hepatitis of unknown origin