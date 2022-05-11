Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kangwon Land remains in red in Q1

All News 16:20 May 11, 2022

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Kangwon Land Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 5.8 billion won (US$4.6 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 10.5 billion, compared with a loss of 59.6 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 132.8 percent to 226.9 billion won.
