Military reports 1,399 more COVID-19 cases
All News 16:30 May 11, 2022
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,399 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 142,024, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 951 from the Army, 192 from the Air Force, 130 from the Marine Corps, and 80 from the Navy. There were also 46 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 5,338 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
First lady Kim makes 1st official appearance in public after keeping low profile
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
(4th LD) Yoon champions freedom, offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
(LEAD) Moon arrives at retirement home after attending Yoon's inauguration ceremony
-
S. Korea reports 1st suspected case of acute child hepatitis of unknown origin