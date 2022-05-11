S. Korean Bond Yields on May 11, 2022
All News 16:39 May 11, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.949 1.981 -3.2
2-year TB 2.732 2.852 -12.0
3-year TB 2.928 3.046 -11.8
10-year TB 3.269 3.403 -13.4
2-year MSB 2.783 2.889 -10.6
3-year CB (AA-) 3.691 3.783 -9.2
91-day CD 1.720 1.720 0.0
(END)
