Diac to raise 10 bln won via stock offering

17:49 May 11, 2022

SEOUL, MAY 11 (Yonhap) -- Diac Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 10 billion won (US$7.8 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 50 million common shares at a price of 200 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
