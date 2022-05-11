Diac to raise 10 bln won via stock offering
All News 17:49 May 11, 2022
SEOUL, MAY 11 (Yonhap) -- Diac Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 10 billion won (US$7.8 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 50 million common shares at a price of 200 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
New Defense Minister Lee takes office, warns of 'stern' response to possible N.K. provocations
-
First lady Kim makes 1st official appearance in public after keeping low profile
-
(4th LD) Yoon champions freedom, offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
-
(LEAD) Moon arrives at retirement home after attending Yoon's inauguration ceremony
-
S. Korea reports 1st suspected case of acute child hepatitis of unknown origin