S. Korea seeks to resume construction of two nuclear reactors in 2025: sources
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new administration will seek to resume currently suspended construction of two nuclear reactors in the coastal county of Uljin in 2025, government and industry sources said Wednesday.
In its key policy implementation plan, apparently written last month, President Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team proposed restarting the construction of Shin-Hanul reactors No. 3 and No. 4 in the first half of 2025, according to the sources.
Yoon said multiple times during his election campaign that he would scrap the Moon Jae-in administration's nuclear phase-out drive.
The project to build the two 1,400-megawatt reactors has been on hold since 2017. They had been scheduled to be completed by next year.
